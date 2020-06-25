FS: Ultimate Work From Home Bundle - XPS 15, TB Dock, Wireless KB/Mouse, BT Speaker

Item Description Cost Shipped CONT US Dell XPS 15 9570 i7-8750H Hexacore, 32GB RAM, 500GB NVMe, Nvidia GTX 1050Ti, 4k Infinity Edge Display Touch, Excellent Condition - Dbrand Skin Dell 3GMVT Thunderbolt Dock TB16, 240W, Black all the ports you could ask for Dell KM717 Keyboard/Mouse Premier Wireless Keyboard/Mouse combo Dell AE715 Speaker System Wireless Speaker, 3.5mm jack, etc, great for conference calls etc $950 Shipped CONT US

My company just extended work from home policies to end of year and I have no need for a laptop right now. My iPad Pro will work if I need it. I have this Ultimate Work From Home Dell/Apple bundle. Laptop was used lightly, had the dbrand skin on it since day one, in perfect condition. Everything lightly used...apple watch used maybe 5 times. Everything will come retail box with all accessories.SELLING AS BUNDLE ONLYRefs are in sig, and Refs are a must.