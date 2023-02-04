FS: Ultimate AM4 Combo - ASUS Dark Hero Mobo, 5800X3D CPU, 32GB DDR4 G.Skill 3800MHz CL14 B-Die

Hi guys,
Me again - making moves and upgrading stuff left and right.
Up for sale today is ideally a combo of motherboard, CPU, memory - but I would part out the memory if you like. This is running in an active system and working great. Just had the upgrade itch so I scratched it!!!
Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
CPU/Mobo Combo:
$475 shipped via UPS Ground
CPU/Mobo/Memory Combo:
$675 shipped via UPS Ground
CPU:
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Bought May 24, 2022 from Micro Center (new) - PDF receipt available upon purchase.
Motherboard:
ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero
Bought May 24, 2022 from Micro Center (open box) - PDF receipt available upon purchase.
***
Memory:
$275 shipped via UPS Ground
Trident Z Neo
32GB (2x16GB)
DDR4-3800 CL14-16-16-36 1.50V
F4-3800C14D-32GTZN
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/326/1605159977/F4-3800C14D-32GTZN
Super rare and super awesome kit - I paid a pretty penny on eBay for this kit last year (May 2022). PassMark MemTest86 results are below - happy to send full HTML upon request. Since I bought it on eBay I put it through the ringer prior to calling them "good" - have had nearly a year of flawless memory since.
