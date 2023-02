FS: Ultimate AM4 Combo - ASUS Dark Hero Mobo, 5800X3D CPU, 32GB DDR4 G.Skill 3800MHz CL14 B-Die

Hi guys,Me again - making moves and upgrading stuff left and right.Up for sale today is ideally a combo of motherboard, CPU, memory - but I would part out the memory if you like. This is running in an active system and working great. Just had the upgrade itch so I scratched it!!!Heat - https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to CPU/Mobo Combo:$475 shipped via UPS GroundCPU/Mobo/Memory Combo:$675 shipped via UPS GroundCPU:AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3DBought May 24, 2022 from Micro Center (new) - PDF receipt available upon purchase.Motherboard:ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark HeroBought May 24, 2022 from Micro Center (open box) - PDF receipt available upon purchase.***Memory:$275 shipped via UPS GroundTrident Z Neo32GB (2x16GB)DDR4-3800 CL14-16-16-36 1.50VF4-3800C14D-32GTZNSuper rare and super awesome kit - I paid a pretty penny on eBay for this kit last year (May 2022). PassMark MemTest86 results are below - happy to send full HTML upon request. Since I bought it on eBay I put it through the ringer prior to calling them "good" - have had nearly a year of flawless memory since.