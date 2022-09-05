FS: UBNT Unifi package (gateway, aps, switch, cloud key)

Up for dibs - my unifi setup. After moving I decided I didn't want to deal with running cables just to get wifi with features I really don't bother with anymore, so my starlink router stays and unifi goes. Everything is in last-known-working condition. This was my home network gear up until July when I moved.



Up for grabs is the following:



* Unifi Cloud Key (Gen1)

* Unifi USG Gateway

* Unifi Switch 8-150 PoE /w 1gb SFP adapter included (will include mounting ears)

* 2x Unifi AC-Lite APs

* 1x Unifi AC-IW in-wall AP

* 1x Unifi AP Pro

* A bunch of Unifi PoE injectors and maybe some mounting hardware if I can find it



Here's the rub: Package deal, all or nothing : Asking $400 + ship (should all fit in a large FRB). I don't really want to sell off a few pieces and be stuck with a couple I don't have the infrastructure for. I've tried to price it accordingly to take that into account, but you're welcome to toss an offer (via PM please) out otherwise. Everything will be factory reset and ready to go.



As always, heat/beer under SunnyD