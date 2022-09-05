FS: UBNT Unifi package (gateway, aps, switch, cloud key)

SunnyD

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,242
Up for dibs - my unifi setup. After moving I decided I didn't want to deal with running cables just to get wifi with features I really don't bother with anymore, so my starlink router stays and unifi goes. Everything is in last-known-working condition. This was my home network gear up until July when I moved.

Up for grabs is the following:

* Unifi Cloud Key (Gen1)
* Unifi USG Gateway
* Unifi Switch 8-150 PoE /w 1gb SFP adapter included (will include mounting ears)
* 2x Unifi AC-Lite APs
* 1x Unifi AC-IW in-wall AP
* 1x Unifi AP Pro
* A bunch of Unifi PoE injectors and maybe some mounting hardware if I can find it

Here's the rub: Package deal, all or nothing : Asking $400 + ship (should all fit in a large FRB). I don't really want to sell off a few pieces and be stuck with a couple I don't have the infrastructure for. I've tried to price it accordingly to take that into account, but you're welcome to toss an offer (via PM please) out otherwise. Everything will be factory reset and ready to go.

As always, heat/beer under SunnyD
 
Last edited:
T4rd

T4rd

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 8, 2009
Messages
19,471
I'm interested. Do you or anyone have experience using that USG with a dual-WAN setup for load balancing/failover? I'm currently using an Edgerouter X for this and Rpi 4 with Unifi controller app to manage my APs.
 
SunnyD

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,242
T4rd said:
I'm interested. Do you or anyone have experience using that USG with a dual-WAN setup for load balancing/failover? I'm currently using an Edgerouter X for this and Rpi 4 with Unifi controller app to manage my APs.
Click to expand...
I do not have any direct experience with it. I'd like to say "it just works," but never having had the opportunity to play with it for load balancing I can't really say "how".
 
next-Jin

next-Jin

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 29, 2006
Messages
7,121
I mean considering it’s a bit older it’s a good deal for the sheer capacity and range that could provide.
 
SunnyD

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,242
I'd be interested in the following items as trades:

- 2tb+ ssd (m2 or sata)
- midrange current gen video card, physical size will matter as it will be going into a smaller case, prefer non-miner but will value accordingly. Alternatively a Radeon 6800 or 6800xt.
- a sff pc (something like a Hp mini)
- an itx and 470/570 board and an appropriate Ryzen CPU and RAM to go on it.
 
Last edited:
Axman

Axman

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 13, 2005
Messages
13,676
I'm surprised you're still holding this stuff.

It might be worth it to you to part it out and list it on Ebay, because Ubiquiti hardware is selling for 2x and used is selling for new.

As always, pictures sell.
 
SunnyD

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,242
Axman said:
I'm surprised you're still holding this stuff.

It might be worth it to you to part it out and list it on Ebay, because Ubiquiti hardware is selling for 2x and used is selling for new.

As always, pictures sell.
Click to expand...
Thanks, but I have neither the time nor desire to deal with ebay. I'm also not looking to make a profit obviously on used gear.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top