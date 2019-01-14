FS: ubiquiti USG 3p, Galaxy watch 4 classic, MORE

Prices figured off Ebay, includes shipping to CONUS, everything was working when pulled, payment through PayPal. Heatware is in sig. Feel free to make reasonable offer. Thanks!!







$60 - 2x 3tb 3.5 drives (ST3000DM001 & WD30EFRX). Working pulls, primarily used for media storage on Plex server, high hours, low actual use. Pic on request



$20 - 2x WD10SPZX-00Z10T0 (2.5 1tb wd blue) & 1x ST500LM021 (2.5 500gb seagate). Working pulls. Pic on request



$50 - Ryzen 7 2700x. Can include the stock cooler (I believe since I don't have another AMD chip laying around) if you want also for no cost. Ran in my plex box for years, barely any load, no OC or boosting.



$70 - Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming. Box, manual, cd, board. No clue what the original wires included.



$60 - Logitech G13.



$40 - Soundblaster Z card w/ mic. I had removed the shroud and covered the red led years ago since it's so stinking bright but I believe it was just tape, can be removed.



$30 - 5.25 bay mount for hot swap 2.5 & 3.5 sata drives w/ usb 3.0 ports.



$100 - Galaxy Watch4 Classic - Factory box and charger. Including 2 spare glass protectors. Bought around Christmas, worn occasionally. Couple light nicks on bezel. Always had glass screen protector and had used a different band so original is new.



$50 - Ubiquiti USG 3 port - Factory box and power supply.



$??? - Will be putting all of my water cooling loop up once I get pictures. Want it gone so will start at half of retail for the whole lot. PM me if interested and I haven't posted details yet





####



Sold $52 Gskill F4-3200C14D-16GFX - 2x8 gig kit, working when pulled.



Sold $40 per / $70 for both - (2) 3tb WD Reds WD30EFRX. Have a decent amount of on hours but were in my media server the entire time, essentially cold storage.



Sold $40 - Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3000C15W - 2x8 gig kit in white, working when pulled.



Sold $115 - EVGA 980ti hybrid gaming w/ EK wb. Original cooler not included. Ran w/out problem, upgraded to 1080ti. Sitting on shelf since.



Sold $50 - Netgear R7000 router - Comes with oem & larger power supply and oem & 9 dbi antennae x3. Currently running DDWRT Kong build will clear settings before shipping. Had been working great, I've moved over to Ubiquiti so not needed now.



Sold $75 - Fujitsu Lifebook T732 - i5 3210M, 2x4GB 800 ddr3, 128GB ssd, 1366x768 touch screen (with pen), win 10 pro, main battery & charger (generic). Good condition with minor cosmetic wear overall, no scratches/gouges on screen or shattered plastic/case damage. Only problem I've had with this is the USB3 port only wants to run at USB2 speeds.



Sold $100 - Ryzen 7 1700 - bare chip



Sold $20 for both - 1tb WD Blue. Would rather pass on then throw away.



Sold $60 - MSI B350 Tomahawk Arctic



Sold $30 - EVGA GT640 #02G-P4-2643-KR



Sold $140 - Asus P6T Deluxe V2 & X5650



Sold $30 - Gskill F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL - 2x4GB



Sold $20 - PC3-10600S-9-11-F3 (2x4GB) / PC3L-12800S-11-13-B4 (1x4GB) / PC3-10600S-9-10-F1 (2x2GB)



Sold $15 - PC2-6400U-666-12-E3 (2x2GB) / XP2-8500 Ascent (2x2GB)



Sold $15 - LG Blu-ray Rewriter #WH14NS40



Sold $200 - Gigabyte 980 Ti Extreme Gaming GV-N98TXTREME-6GD - Changed to a water cooled card and no longer need. Used for gaming only.