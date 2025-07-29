  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Ubiquiti Unifi stuff!

payment: Paypal F&F, venmo, whatever

My sump pump died and basement flooded which made me move a bunch of stuff around. I have a lot of extra unifi stuff that needs homes. Some are beta models, some full retail, all work well!

For sale: OBO on all stuff. Combo items to save on shipping.

Unifi G4 Doorbell pro - $180
UVC-G4 Doorbell pro . New, unsealed box. Didnt end up installing this. box is open, but never installed

Unifi AI 360 camera - $200
UVC-AI-360 . new, unsealed box. Opened to mess with but didnt end up getting around to it.

2x AP Unifi U7 in wall - $100 each obo
U7-IW . Used, with box and mounting stuff! 2.5gb poe passthrough. 2x lan ports. These are great for bedrooms/offices.

Unifi Switch 8 150watt - $75
US-8-150w . Used, no box. This is an older unit but still has 8 poe+ gigabit ports and 2x 1gb sfp ports

Unifi Switch 16 XG - $175
US-16-XG BETA. Used, no box, rack ears installed. 12 SFP+ ports, 4 10gb ethernet ports

Unifi Dream Machine SE - $200
UDM-SE . Used, no box, no accessories

UDM Pro SE - $225
UDM-Pro-SE Beta, Used, no box, no accessories

Unifi U6 mesh indoor outdoor - $100
U6-Mesh Beta - used, with box and standard hardware.

AP Unifi 6 Long Range - $100
U6-LR . Used, no box, has metal wall mount

AP Unifi 6 Lite - $60
U6-lite . Used, no box, has wall mount

AP Unifi 6 professional - $100
U6-Pro . Used, no box, has wall mount
 
