FS: Ubiquiti Unifi stuff!

Heat: Klinkman

payment: Paypal F&F, venmo, whatever



My sump pump died and basement flooded which made me move a bunch of stuff around. I have a lot of extra unifi stuff that needs homes. Some are beta models, some full retail, all work well!



For sale: OBO on all stuff. Combo items to save on shipping.



Unifi G4 Doorbell pro - $180

UVC-G4 Doorbell pro . New, unsealed box. Didnt end up installing this. box is open, but never installed



Unifi AI 360 camera - $200

UVC-AI-360 . new, unsealed box. Opened to mess with but didnt end up getting around to it.



2x AP Unifi U7 in wall - $100 each obo

U7-IW . Used, with box and mounting stuff! 2.5gb poe passthrough. 2x lan ports. These are great for bedrooms/offices.



Unifi Switch 8 150watt - $75

US-8-150w . Used, no box. This is an older unit but still has 8 poe+ gigabit ports and 2x 1gb sfp ports



Unifi Switch 16 XG - $175

US-16-XG BETA. Used, no box, rack ears installed. 12 SFP+ ports, 4 10gb ethernet ports



Unifi Dream Machine SE - $200

UDM-SE . Used, no box, no accessories



UDM Pro SE - $225

UDM-Pro-SE Beta, Used, no box, no accessories



Unifi U6 mesh indoor outdoor - $100

U6-Mesh Beta - used, with box and standard hardware.



AP Unifi 6 Long Range - $100

U6-LR . Used, no box, has metal wall mount



AP Unifi 6 Lite - $60

U6-lite . Used, no box, has wall mount



AP Unifi 6 professional - $100

U6-Pro . Used, no box, has wall mount