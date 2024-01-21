FS: Ubiquiti Unifi AP AC LR (and modem)

I am selling this Unifi AP AC LR and POE injector. Unit is reset and in perfect working order.
You can read more about it here: https://techspecs.ui.com/category/other/unifi-ac-lr
Asking $90 shipped for the access point and $115 for both if you would like me to throw in the SB6190 Modem.
Heatware: Baker_God
