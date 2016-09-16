FS: Ubiquiti Unifi 2 x UAP-nanoHD-US (and skins), 2 x UAP-IW-HD, AMD TR 2950X, GB Aorus Xtreme X399, Corsair Vengeance 64GB

Unifi nanoHD's:
1 x BNIB nanoHD - $135
1 x Like New nanoHD - $120
3 x Black Skins - $12 each
3 x Mesh Skins - $12 each
3 x Wood Grain Skins - $12 each

Unifi UAP-IW-HD:
2 x Like New IW-HD's - $125 each

AMD Threadripper Setup - PENDING, Deposit Made
1 x 2950X - $400
1 x Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme (w/ upgraded Intel AX200) - $300
1 x Corsair Vengeance CMK64GX4M8Z2933C16 - $225
OR, All for $875 (all have their retail box)

I am the original owner, and all items were bought new.

20200309-184932.jpg

Heat is in my signature.
 
bump

getting some good interest, and a few potential "bundle" deals (as well as stand alone items). With that said, it's always first who is actually ready to buy who will win. I can't hold items for a bundle if I have other users who are ready to buy an item in that bundle.

As of now, I have a few pending items, but no payments received in my paypal yet :)
 
Puffy, back from July? I am just seeing your message (embarrassed) :unsure:. PM me if your still in the market (though I don't have that same board).
 
cybrnook said:
- Acer XB271HU G-Sync monitor (Retail from Acer.com 10 months ago, have receipt)- $550 shipped
Click to expand...
Pics of monitor? Any black light bleeding issues (none, minimal, above average?)? Any dead pixels?​
 
Working on getting some pics now...

But in short I would say there is minimal back-light bleed (I would like to say none, but my definition of no back-light bleed may vary from someone else). I am trying to take a picture for you, but depending on the angle and light in the room it's very hard to SHOW how it looks to the human eye directly on. No dead pixels, and works perfectly fine. We just upgraded to curved screens, so no use for this one (was my wife's monitor).

EDIT: I added some photos to my shared album. I tried to snap a pic of the monitors black boot screen. The light reflection on see on the left hand side by the Energy Star logo is MY monitor behind the camera reflecting back onto the screen. It's NOT a huge white patch of blb :) , promise.
 
Understand. Not super anal about BLB but at the same time, I dont want it blaring either. I agree that BLB is subjective. Let me mull it over but I am interested as I will be building a new machine and would like to go back to IPS.
 
For sure, I just added it today. So no real bites yet, but keep in mind I am offering it all at OBO. So first with $ always wins :) (realistic offers at least)
 
