FS: Ubiquiti Equipment

If you want all 4 items I would be willing to work out a deal of $350 for everything shipped!

ALL ITEMS SOLD

Unifi Dream Router - $175 + shipping -

SOLD

Tested and working!

Unifi 8-port switch - $125 + shipping - SOLD

Tested and working!

AC Long Range - $50 + shipping - SOLD

Tested and working!

Security Gateway - $60 + shipping - SOLD

Tested and working!

I have some Ubiqitui hardware I am looking to part with.Heatware and eBay info in signature. I will be happy to get any photos if you request them. I am at work now and can send once I get home!Please reach out with any questions, thank you!UDR (40W)I decided to get a Unifi Dream Machine Pro and looking to get rid of this unit.Purchased, configured but never deployed. I still have the original packaging and will include a 128GB MicroSD card.US-8-150WI have been hanging onto this for a bit. Not much use since I bought a US-L2-48-PoE from another [H] member a while back. I may still have the original packaging for it.UAP-AC-LRI snagged a newer U6-LR AP and looking to let this one go. I may have the original packaging for this device and the PoE injector.Just kicking around and looking to re-home it. Just the unit itself, no hard drive included.