FS: Ubiquiti Equipment

TeK-FX
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 16, 2005
- Messages
- 504
I have some Ubiqitui hardware I am looking to part with. If you want all 4 items I would be willing to work out a deal of $350 for everything shipped!
Heatware and eBay info in signature. I will be happy to get any photos if you request them. I am at work now and can send once I get home!
Please reach out with any questions, thank you!
ALL ITEMS SOLD
Unifi Dream Router - $175 + shipping - SOLD
Tested and working!
UDR (40W)
https://store.ui.com/us/en/pro/products/udr
I decided to get a Unifi Dream Machine Pro and looking to get rid of this unit.
https://store.ui.com/us/en/collections/unifi-dream-router/products/udr
Purchased, configured but never deployed. I still have the original packaging and will include a 128GB MicroSD card.
Unifi 8-port switch - $125 + shipping - SOLD
Tested and working!
US-8-150W
https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/us-8-150w
I have been hanging onto this for a bit. Not much use since I bought a US-L2-48-PoE from another [H] member a while back. I may still have the original packaging for it.
AC Long Range - $50 + shipping - SOLD
Tested and working!
UAP-AC-LR
https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/unifi-ac-lr
I snagged a newer U6-LR AP and looking to let this one go. I may have the original packaging for this device and the PoE injector.
Security Gateway - $60 + shipping - SOLD
Tested and working!
https://store.ui.com/us/en/pro/products/uck-g2-plus
Just kicking around and looking to re-home it. Just the unit itself, no hard drive included.
Heatware and eBay info in signature. I will be happy to get any photos if you request them. I am at work now and can send once I get home!
Please reach out with any questions, thank you!
ALL ITEMS SOLD
Unifi Dream Router - $175 + shipping - SOLD
Tested and working!
UDR (40W)
https://store.ui.com/us/en/pro/products/udr
I decided to get a Unifi Dream Machine Pro and looking to get rid of this unit.
https://store.ui.com/us/en/collections/unifi-dream-router/products/udr
Purchased, configured but never deployed. I still have the original packaging and will include a 128GB MicroSD card.
Unifi 8-port switch - $125 + shipping - SOLD
Tested and working!
US-8-150W
https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/us-8-150w
I have been hanging onto this for a bit. Not much use since I bought a US-L2-48-PoE from another [H] member a while back. I may still have the original packaging for it.
AC Long Range - $50 + shipping - SOLD
Tested and working!
UAP-AC-LR
https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/unifi-ac-lr
I snagged a newer U6-LR AP and looking to let this one go. I may have the original packaging for this device and the PoE injector.
Security Gateway - $60 + shipping - SOLD
Tested and working!
https://store.ui.com/us/en/pro/products/uck-g2-plus
Just kicking around and looking to re-home it. Just the unit itself, no hard drive included.
Last edited: