FS: Ubiquiti edgeswitch, various blurays and 4k's, nVidia Shield Pro

Zangmonkey
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jul 6, 2005
- Messages
- 4,816
I have a Ubiquiti ES-16-150W poe switch with ears. https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/es-16-150w
I used this for about a a year before switching to an Omada setup. $75 shipped CONUS
I have two nVidia Shield Pro (2019) units with remotes and power adapters in perfect working condition. They do not have their rubber vertical stands.
$75 each shipped CONUS
I also have this list of UHD and Bluray discs:
Most Titles played only once.
Flat rate $5 shipping to CONUS, so save by buying more than one title. Single titles will ship in padded envelopes so some slip case damage is possible!
Everything is in its case, everything contains all items including multiple format discs and codes with a few specifically noted exceptions!
I will give discounts for larger orders, PM me to make offers.
Paypal or Zelle.
I have priced these simply in bulk so if something is out of line PM me and make me an offer.
4k + bluray + digital code:
4k + bluray (no code!)
4k + code (no bluray!)
4k only (no bluray, no code)
4k + bluray + bluray 3d
bluray + code
bluray
bluray only, NO SLIP COVER! These will arrive in a sleeve
4k + bluray + digital code:
|1917
|7
|The Batman
|7
|Saving Private Ryan
|7
|Tenet
|7
|Spider-man Across the Spider-verse
|7
|Dunkirk
|7
|Spider-man Into the Spider-verse
|7
|Dune
|7
|Heat
|7
|Black Hack Down
|7
|Pan's Labyrinth
|7
|The Nightmare before Christmas
|7
4k + bluray (no code!)
|Harry Potter Complete 8 Film Collection
|35
|The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Edition (Rear Window + Veritgo + Psycho + The Birds)
|15
|Bladerunner 2049
|7
|Mad Max: Fury Road
|7
|Jurassic World: Dominion
|7
|Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Edition (Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurarric Park 3, Jurassic World)
|15
|The Dark Knight Trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises)
|12
4k + code (no bluray!)
|Game of Thrones - Complete Series
|45
|Gladiator + Braveheart
|7
|The Hobbit Trilogy
|15
4k only (no bluray, no code)
|The Godfather Trilogy
|20
|Planet Earth 2 + Blue Planet 2
|10
|Paths of Glory
|7
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom * This edition came with bluray + code but those are NOT INCLUDED
|7
4k + bluray + bluray 3d
|Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk
|7
bluray + code
|The Nightmare before Christman - singalong edition
|5
|Tenet * This is the 4k edition but the 4k disc has playback issues, so just counting as bluray + code
|5
|Willow
|5
bluray
|The Godfather - The Coppola Restoration (still sealed)
|7
|The Lord of the Rings Trilogy - Extended Edition
|10
|Harry Potter Complete 8 Film Collection
|12
|Game of Thrones Season 1
|7
|Game of Thrones Season 2
|7
|Game of Thrones Season 3
|7
|Game of Thrones Season 4
|7
|Game of Thrones Season 5
|7
|Game of Thrones Season 6
|7
|Starwars Trilogy (4,5,6)
|7
|Hans Zimmer Live in Prague
|5
bluray only, NO SLIP COVER! These will arrive in a sleeve
|Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
|5
|Home Alone
|5
|Tangled
|5
|Prometheus
|5
|Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest
|5
|Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Skynet Edition)
|5
|Alien Anthology (Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien Ressurection, Special Features)
|8
|Apocalypse Now (+ Redux, Hearts of Darkness Documentary, Special Features)
|8
|Mad Max: Fury Road
|5