FS: Ubiquiti edgeswitch, various blurays and 4k's, nVidia Shield Pro

I have a Ubiquiti ES-16-150W poe switch with ears. https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/es-16-150w
I used this for about a a year before switching to an Omada setup. $75 shipped CONUS

I have two nVidia Shield Pro (2019) units with remotes and power adapters in perfect working condition. They do not have their rubber vertical stands.
$75 each shipped CONUS

I also have this list of UHD and Bluray discs:
Most Titles played only once.
Flat rate $5 shipping to CONUS, so save by buying more than one title. Single titles will ship in padded envelopes so some slip case damage is possible!
Everything is in its case, everything contains all items including multiple format discs and codes with a few specifically noted exceptions!
I will give discounts for larger orders, PM me to make offers.

Paypal or Zelle.
I have priced these simply in bulk so if something is out of line PM me and make me an offer.

4k + bluray + digital code:
19177
The Batman7
Saving Private Ryan7
Tenet7
Spider-man Across the Spider-verse7
Dunkirk7
Spider-man Into the Spider-verse7
Dune7
Heat7
Black Hack Down7
Pan's Labyrinth7
The Nightmare before Christmas7

4k + bluray (no code!)

Harry Potter Complete 8 Film Collection35
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Edition (Rear Window + Veritgo + Psycho + The Birds)15
Bladerunner 20497
Mad Max: Fury Road7
Jurassic World: Dominion7
Jurassic Park 25th Anniversary Edition (Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Jurarric Park 3, Jurassic World)15
The Dark Knight Trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises)12

4k + code (no bluray!)

Game of Thrones - Complete Series45
Gladiator + Braveheart7
The Hobbit Trilogy15

4k only (no bluray, no code)

The Godfather Trilogy20
Planet Earth 2 + Blue Planet 210
Paths of Glory7
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom * This edition came with bluray + code but those are NOT INCLUDED7

4k + bluray + bluray 3d

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk7

bluray + code

The Nightmare before Christman - singalong edition5
Tenet * This is the 4k edition but the 4k disc has playback issues, so just counting as bluray + code5
Willow5

bluray

The Godfather - The Coppola Restoration (still sealed)7
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy - Extended Edition10
Harry Potter Complete 8 Film Collection12
Game of Thrones Season 17
Game of Thrones Season 27
Game of Thrones Season 37
Game of Thrones Season 47
Game of Thrones Season 57
Game of Thrones Season 67
Starwars Trilogy (4,5,6)7
Hans Zimmer Live in Prague5

bluray only, NO SLIP COVER! These will arrive in a sleeve

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead5
Home Alone5
Tangled5
Prometheus5
Fern Gully: The Last Rainforest5
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Skynet Edition)5
Alien Anthology (Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien Ressurection, Special Features)8
Apocalypse Now (+ Redux, Hearts of Darkness Documentary, Special Features)8
Mad Max: Fury Road5
 
