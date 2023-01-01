FS: Ubiquiti Dream Routers (UDR)

RiDDLeRThC
I've got a 4 Ubiquiti Dream Routers from a project that didn't work out.
Cost would be $235 shipped each. PayPal F&F preferred but fine with G&S if you cover fees. Heat is in signature.
Yes I know these have shown up online lately. My price is MSRP + shipping/tax + reship cost. Not making anything here on these.
