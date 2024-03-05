FS: Ubiquiti Dream Router (UDR) / Switch Lite 8 POE / U6 Pro AP

ALL ITEMS SOLD.
Barely used Ubiquiti Dream Router for sale. Will ship in it's original box with original accessories. I bought it for my parents place but ended up going a different direction. It was unpackaged and configured but never deployed. Looking for $160 shipped.
Edit: Similar story to above, adding a lightly used Switch Lite 8 POE for $85 shipped and U6 Pro Access point for $130 shipped. The access point will come in the original packaging with accessories, I no longer have the box for the switch. Discounts for buying multiple items.
Paypal only. I will upload pictures later today after digging it out of the closest.
https://store.ui.com/us/en/collections/unifi-dream-router/products/udr
Heatware (21-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/68749/to
