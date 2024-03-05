FS: Ubiquiti Dream Router (UDR) / Switch Lite 8 POE / U6 Pro AP

ALL ITEMS SOLD.

Barely used Ubiquiti Dream Router for sale. Will ship in it's original box with original accessories. I bought it for my parents place but ended up going a different direction. It was unpackaged and configured but never deployed. Looking for $160 shipped.

Edit: Similar story to above, adding a lightly used Switch Lite 8 POE for $85 shipped and U6 Pro Access point for $130 shipped. The access point will come in the original packaging with accessories, I no longer have the box for the switch. Discounts for buying multiple items.

Paypal only. I will upload pictures later today after digging it out of the closest.

https://store.ui.com/us/en/collections/unifi-dream-router/products/udr

Heatware (21-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/68749/to
 
Interested.. I currently have 5x Unifi APs managed by my RPi running the controller server. So currently I can only manage and control network hosts on my WiFi and not wired. If I get this to replace my Edgerouter X, I assume I can drop my RPi controller for this and then be able to manage everything on my network, right? I also have an unmanaged Switch in my family room for all of my wired devices in there if that matters. Or does Ubiquiti actually require every piece of your network to be plugged into their hardware for you to manage it?
 
Yes, you should be able to replace the ERX with this and manage all of your existing Unifi devices from it's built in controller.

To answer the other question, I think it depends on what you mean by "manage". You should be able to manage all of your unifi devices no problem. I would think you would be able to see all the stats from all of the clients even if they are plugged into an unmanaged switch (since they are all still getting individual IPs but I could be wrong about this). But for example if you were trying to assign a wired client to a specific VLAN, then it would need to plugged into a unifi managed switch. Generally using the unmanaged switch shouldn't be an issue for general use but you may not have the per client granule control for wired clients depending on how complex your setup is. Hope that helps...

Now that i think about it I do have a Lite-8-POE that I'm not using as well if you were interested in creating a bundle. https://store.ui.com/us/en/collections/unifi-switching-utility-poe/products/usw-lite-8-poe
 
