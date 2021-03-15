FS: Ubiquiti Dream Machine Special Edition, Ring mailbox sensor

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance
1. Ring Mailbox Sensor – Black (Requires Ring Bridge to work, new and sealed) - $15 shipped
2. Ubiquiti Dream Machine Special Edition UDM SE - Purchased on May 9th, 2022. Been in a box for 3-4 months since we moved to a new house and no longer have the ability to use it with one internet provider in the area, and no space. As a bonus, will include the MikroTik S+RJ10 1gb,5gb,10gb SFP ($70 value). Will email the receipt to the purchaser if requested. All items included in box. -- $450 shipped
Link to product: https://www.waveform.com/products/4x4-mimo-panel-kit
SOLD Items
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, 512gb, Black, Unlock code will be given with phone, in good condition. Comes with WhiteDome scree protector installed since new, and spigen case. Has some usage marks from the case rubbing on it, and a few fine scratches on the screen protector, but is in mint condition. SOLD too TheOne&OnlyZeke
