FS: Ubiquiti Amplifi Aliens WTB: Lian Li Strimer extension cable that routes to MB ARGB Header or Unfi SL Controller

V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
URGENT REQUEST: LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING CABLE THE COMES WITH THE LIAN LI STIMER CABLES. PLEASE SEE PIC BELOW:

IMG-0281.jpg


I've recently moved to a full Unifi Setup because I wanted to stick to the full ecosystem, wifi, cameras, networking so I have these Amplifi Aliens that were left over from the upgrade.

They are great for apartments and mid-size to smaller homes (mine is a little over 2000sq ft) though you can buy them both and use one as a meshpoint if you wanted, that's what I did. This is NOT the Router and Meshpoint kit, it's two full blown Amplifi Routers/APs.

They support Wifi6, support the VPN App, which is a cool feature especially if you travel, very easy to setup a VPN to home from the hotel (or anywhere with an internet connection).

Simplified mgmt via the Amplifi app, easy guest networking..etc.

Only one will come in retail box as shown but both will be packaged professionaly.

No trades at this time please.

PRICE SHIPPED CONT US: $250 $240 $230. New is $369, cheapest on ebay is $270 before shipping.

IMG-0273.jpg



PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • IMG-0271.jpg
    IMG-0271.jpg
    267.3 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
One switch sold and shipped. The 10GbE switch is still available and lowered price.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
TTT, prices lowered again. You are not going to find this switch cheaper. 10Gbe, Web Managed, VLANs, etc..very easy to deploy and manage. Excellent for home lab.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
Lowered price on the 10Gb Switch. Sold some items. In discussions with others. I am making one Post Office run today and i'm gone for the weekend so if you want to buy something to get it shipped today, then now is the time...otherwise we can wait until Monday.
 
E

EnderW

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 25, 2003
Messages
11,120
How did you get a 360mm AIO in there?

Nvm I see there is an adapter. Very nice system!!
 
Last edited:
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
Bump for Parting out PC. Multiple Items will get higher discounting.
 
Zoop99

Zoop99

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 13, 2012
Messages
1,397
Vader said:
I have following combo available. All items will come retail box with all accessories.

Will not split at this time..only selling combo.

PARTDETAILCURRENT RETAIL PRICE
MBGigabyte z690 Aero G w/10GbE Gigabyte Vision NIC$259.99
CPUIntel 12700k$399.99
MEMORYTeamgroup Xtreme White 32GB DDR4 3600 Kit$154.99
COOLERNZXT z73 360mm RGB AIO$285.99
TOTAL RETAIL: $1,100.96
MY PRICE SHIPPED CONT US:$790.00 or combination of $ and Trade

TRADES:
1-2TB NVMe PCI-E 4 drives

PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com

FYI: I am generally not home from Friday, Saturday/Sunday as i'm at camp, so the shipping window will be Monday-Thursday.

Thanks!
Click to expand...

Bump for looking but quick question...

Does the 32gb ddr4 kit work with that bundle?

I though z690/12th gen Intel is DDR5 memory?
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
I though z690/12th gen Intel is DDR5 memory?
Click to expand...

z690 among other 1700 based chipsets support both DDR4 and DDR5. This motherboard is the DDR4 version.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
TTT, new items added, parts leftover from multiple system partouts.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
Prices lowered, received the new UNIFAN replacements from Lian Li so all 120's are new. Take the case and all the fans at a discount when bought together.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
TTT, looking for a GPU trade if anyone is willing and doesn't care if they have the Jedi Order Edition or Empire Edition Titan Xp.
 
V

Vader

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
5,042
TTT. Lowered Price again on Amplifi Alien and added an urgent request for a specific Lian Li Cable from a Strimer pack.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top