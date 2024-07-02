FS: Two White ITX Systems

I have two ITX builds up for sale due to little to no use and funding a new project. Couple of things, I'm not parting, requests will be ignored. All items are lightly used in a clean smoke free environment and will come with retail boxes unless noted. I typically travel for work during the week and will ship on Fridays. I will be away on vacation until next Monday, 7/8/24 so shipping will be next week.
FRACTAL RIDGE BUILD
XTIA XPROTO BUILD
|PART
|CONDITION
|PRICE SHIPPED CONT US
|Jonsbo HX6200D
|Black HSF Excellent Cooler
|Fractal Ridge Case
|White, Excellent Condition includes custom white legs from Etsy, original stand never used
|Coolermaster V850SFX
|Black, new, 12VHPWR PCIe 5.0 Connector Version
|Asus B760i Strix
|Black, excellent condition, still has plastic rap on it
|Intel 13490f
|10 Core, Raptor Lake, great CPU
|32GB Kit Gskill Flare x5 DDR5 6000
|Expo Compatible, works at rated speed on this platform
|Asus Dual RTX 4070 Black
|Excellent two slot GPU, smaller, awesome asthetics
|Sabrent Rocket 4 1TB NVMe
|Gen4 1TB SSD
|TIMESTAMPS
|PRICE SHIPPED CONT US
|$1050.00
|PART
|CONDITION
|PRICE SHIPPED CONT US
|Noctual NH-L9a-AM5
|Black LP HSF Excellent Cooler
|Xtia Xproto Mini ITX Case
|White, Excellent Condition, includes stand and carrying handle.
|Enhance 7660B Customized 600W + Custom Module cable
|White, new, Flex ATX Version w/Modular White Cables specifically for this case
|Asrock A620i Lightening
|Black, excellent condition, still has plastic rap on it, all accessories
|AMD AM5 7600
|6 Core/12Thread Ryzen 5, great CPU
|Tforce 32GB DDR5 6000 kit
|Expo Compatible, white, RGB
|Gigabyte RTX 4060 LP
|Excellent LP GPU, smaller, awesome aesthetics
|Silicon Power XS70 2TB NVMe
|Gen4 2TB SSD
|TIMESTAMPS
|PRICE SHIPPED CONT US
|$850.00