FS: Two White ITX Systems

I have two ITX builds up for sale due to little to no use and funding a new project. Couple of things, I'm not parting, requests will be ignored. All items are lightly used in a clean smoke free environment and will come with retail boxes unless noted. I typically travel for work during the week and will ship on Fridays. I will be away on vacation until next Monday, 7/8/24 so shipping will be next week.


FRACTAL RIDGE BUILD
PARTCONDITIONPRICE SHIPPED CONT US
Jonsbo HX6200DBlack HSF Excellent Cooler
Fractal Ridge CaseWhite, Excellent Condition includes custom white legs from Etsy, original stand never used
Coolermaster V850SFXBlack, new, 12VHPWR PCIe 5.0 Connector Version
Asus B760i StrixBlack, excellent condition, still has plastic rap on it
Intel 13490f10 Core, Raptor Lake, great CPU
32GB Kit Gskill Flare x5 DDR5 6000Expo Compatible, works at rated speed on this platform
Asus Dual RTX 4070 BlackExcellent two slot GPU, smaller, awesome asthetics
Sabrent Rocket 4 1TB NVMeGen4 1TB SSD
TIMESTAMPSPRICE SHIPPED CONT US$1050.00

XTIA XPROTO BUILD
PARTCONDITIONPRICE SHIPPED CONT US
Noctual NH-L9a-AM5Black LP HSF Excellent Cooler
Xtia Xproto Mini ITX CaseWhite, Excellent Condition, includes stand and carrying handle.
Enhance 7660B Customized 600W + Custom Module cableWhite, new, Flex ATX Version w/Modular White Cables specifically for this case
Asrock A620i LighteningBlack, excellent condition, still has plastic rap on it, all accessories
AMD AM5 76006 Core/12Thread Ryzen 5, great CPU
Tforce 32GB DDR5 6000 kitExpo Compatible, white, RGB
Gigabyte RTX 4060 LPExcellent LP GPU, smaller, awesome aesthetics
Silicon Power XS70 2TB NVMeGen4 2TB SSD
TIMESTAMPSPRICE SHIPPED CONT US$850.00
 
