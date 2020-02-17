FS: Two laptops: Lenovo ThinkPad E480, Lenovo IdeaPad 730S

Intel Core i7-8550U Processor 1.8GHz

AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB

16GB DDR4-2400 RAM

256GB Samsung PM951 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 100% life, like-new w/ OEM Windows Install

Microsoft Windows 10 Pro

Micro SD Card Reader

10/100/1000 Ethernet Port

2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1

14" Full HD IPS Display

Fingerprint Reader

Spill Resistant Keyboard w/ Trackpoint

2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type A

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo w/ Displayport Passthrough

HDMI, 3.5mm Headset Jack

3-Cell Li-Polymer

~3.7 lbs w/o 2.5" drive populated

Comes in original box w/ AC adapter

Intel Core i5-8265U Processor 1.6GHz

8GB DDR4-2133 RAM, Soldered

1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus, 3.5TB of 600TB written (nearly new).

Microsoft Windows 10 Home

2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1

13.3" Full HD IPS Display

Fingerprint Reader

2x Thunderbolt 3 Ports, Full 40 Gb/s PCI-E 4x, one w/ always-on charging

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo

3.5mm Headset Jack

4-Cell Li-Polymer

~2.4 lbs (very thin and light)

Comes in original box w/ AC adapter

Hi everyone! Have a couple of laptops laying around that I'm not using, both in good usable condition. Will post pictures soon.General terms:- I ship via FedEx- I ship to the US- I accept PayPal, non-CC preferred- All prices include shipping, OBO unless otherwise specifiedOverall good condition, screen is clean with no dead pixels, keyboard in very good shape, hinges in great shape, chassis is in good shape *except* it is missing 3 bottom screws, and some of them are stripped. It has gone through a bunch of drive swaps, and these screws are incredibly fragile. A replacement bottom cover can be had for around $40 on eBay, I just never got around to it.Overall excellent condition, screen is clean with no dead pixels, keyboard, hinges, etc in great shape. Has a few minor dings and scuffs, will take some pics, nothing crazy.Thanks for looking!