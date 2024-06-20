FS: Two Laptops (Acer Nitro 5, MSI Modern 15) - Prices dropped

xx0xx
Payment: Currently Prefer Zelle Only
Shipping to: CONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS Ground - UPS Ground 90% of the time
Shipping from: Virginia, USA
Shipping notes: May be 1-3 days after purchase before shipment is sent
Buyer requirements: strongly prefer established H members and/or heatware
Returns/refunds: generally no, but please PM if you have any concerns
Note: Always feel free to ask questions beforehand.
Note: Apparently clean Win10 installs using the Media Creation Tool- once you fully update them in Windows Update, eventually encounter some issue installing KB5034441.
Other updates still install fine. From looking this up on the web it seems extremely common- and it's happened on all recent machines I've cleanly installed Windows on.
Just wanted to note that both laptops below, while fully updated as of a month or two ago in Windows Update, both complained about KB5034441.
IIRC both are on the Home edition of Win10 (activated)
Both for $615 shipped, negotiable.
Bought from another [H]er a while back. Only used a couple of months before I upgraded to something else, so condition is great. Seems to have held its value.
Still goes for $300+ on eBay (esp with 2nd drive and 16GB RAM), so looking to get most of what I paid for it back out of it.
15.6" 1080p 60hz IPS
Intel i5-8300H 4c/8t
16gb DDR4 dual channel RAM
Geforce GTX 1050ti 4GB
256gb NVME (Windows OS installed here)
500gb SATA SSD
Backlit red keyboard
Ports:
Left side = SD card, HDMI, USB3 C+A, Gigabit Eth, Kensington Lock
Right side = 3.5mm headset jack, 2 x USB A, power socket
Comes with AC Adapter 120/240v 7.1a
*the end of adapter seems chewed up a bit, maybe by an animal under a prior owner? i don't have any pets so it came to me that way. still functions just fine. see photo*
No original box
Fairly large/heavy, not really a travel-oriented machine
Easy to access DIMMs/SATA on bottom of device. The unit is in good condition. Minor blemishes from normal use. The screen is in good condition, no scratches, gets quite bright. This is not a quiet laptop, except at idle. But during video use / gaming / etc the fans are plenty audible and while you can somewhat control them if you use Acer's software, the firmware/BIOS still takes over your preferred settings if it deems its getting too warm. If you use headphones it wouldn't bother you IMO. It didn't bother me all too much and I used some stuff to tame the hardware to make it quiet (Throttlestop, limiting FPS to 60 for gaming, etc).
Reason I'm selling is I've since found a higher end replacement laptop so I have no need for this anymore.
It's been cleaned, drives cleared off, fresh Windows install/reset, audit/sysprep-mode used to update to latest Windows 10 release and install drivers. It will come to you booting into Win10 OOBE.
Bought from another [H]er a while back. Very minimal use. Took on one or two short trips, played around with it a bit, otherwise not used often.
15.6" 1080p IPS 60hz
Intel Core i7-1195G7 2.9Ghz-5.0Ghz 4c/8t
24GB RAM (1x8, 1x16) DDR4
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
500gb NVME SSD (Windows OS installed here)
512gb NVME SSD
Intel Wi-fi 6 AX201 2x2 802.11ax
USB 2x USB 3.2Gen 2; 1x USB 2.0 Gen1
Type-C Port 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
Video Port HDMI (supports 4K @ 30Hz)
Audio Port Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo
Battery Pack 3 cell (52Whr)
Comes with AC Power Adapter 65W (Original)
No original box
Screen great condition, body great condition, minimal marks overall.
Selling because I'm consolidating since I have found my "main" laptop now, I'm getting rid of my other ones.
It's been cleaned, drives cleared off, fresh Windows install/reset, audit/sysprep-mode used to update to latest Windows 10 release and install drivers. It will come to you booting into Win10 OOBE.
