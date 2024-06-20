FS: Two Laptops (Acer Nitro 5, MSI Modern 15) - Prices dropped

Bought from another [H]er a while back. Only used a couple of months before I upgraded to something else, so condition is great. Seems to have held its value.

Still goes for $300+ on eBay (esp with 2nd drive and 16GB RAM), so looking to get most of what I paid for it back out of it.



15.6" 1080p 60hz IPS

Intel i5-8300H 4c/8t

16gb DDR4 dual channel RAM

Geforce GTX 1050ti 4GB

256gb NVME (Windows OS installed here)

500gb SATA SSD

Backlit red keyboard



Ports:

Left side = SD card, HDMI, USB3 C+A, Gigabit Eth, Kensington Lock

Right side = 3.5mm headset jack, 2 x USB A, power socket



Comes with AC Adapter 120/240v 7.1a

*the end of adapter seems chewed up a bit, maybe by an animal under a prior owner? i don't have any pets so it came to me that way. still functions just fine. see photo*

No original box

Fairly large/heavy, not really a travel-oriented machine



Easy to access DIMMs/SATA on bottom of device. The unit is in good condition. Minor blemishes from normal use. The screen is in good condition, no scratches, gets quite bright. This is not a quiet laptop, except at idle. But during video use / gaming / etc the fans are plenty audible and while you can somewhat control them if you use Acer's software, the firmware/BIOS still takes over your preferred settings if it deems its getting too warm. If you use headphones it wouldn't bother you IMO. It didn't bother me all too much and I used some stuff to tame the hardware to make it quiet (Throttlestop, limiting FPS to 60 for gaming, etc).



Reason I'm selling is I've since found a higher end replacement laptop so I have no need for this anymore.



It's been cleaned, drives cleared off, fresh Windows install/reset, audit/sysprep-mode used to update to latest Windows 10 release and install drivers. It will come to you booting into Win10 OOBE.