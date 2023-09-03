FS: Two (2) Asrock Z170 Systems - Intel 6600K CPU, SSD, 8GB G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4, Hyper 212+ HS

Up for sale are two Intel Socket 1151 barebones system. I am the original owner of all the parts. They all in very good condition and perform to specification. Nothing has been overclocked.
Two systems, each with the following hardware:
Motherboard - ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Professional Gaming, LGA 1151, chipset Z170, includes I/O shield, cables, and manual; ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Professional Gaming i7 LGA 1151 ATX Intel Motherboard - Newegg.com
CPU - Intel I5 6600K, 6M Skylake, Socket 1151, 3.5GHz, 44GHz Turbo, IGPU HD530; Intel Core i5-6600K 6M 3.5 GHz LGA 1151 Desktop Processor - Newegg.com
CPU heatsink - Intel OEM or Cooler Master Hyper 212+, and your choice of Cooler Master 120mm low RPM quiet fan or Cooler Master 120mm medium RPM fan
Memory - G.Skills Ripjaws 8GB (2 X 4GB), DDR4 2400; G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) Desktop Memory Model F4-2400C15D-8GVR - Newegg.com
SSD - Teamgroup, T-Force Vulcan, SATA, 512GB, 3D NAND; Team Group T-FORCE VULCAN G 2.5" 512GB Internal SSD - Newegg.com (ok, not a prestigious brand, but rock solid reliable and good quality)
Two systems, each with the following hardware:
Motherboard - ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Professional Gaming, LGA 1151, chipset Z170, includes I/O shield, cables, and manual; ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Professional Gaming i7 LGA 1151 ATX Intel Motherboard - Newegg.com
CPU - Intel I5 6600K, 6M Skylake, Socket 1151, 3.5GHz, 44GHz Turbo, IGPU HD530; Intel Core i5-6600K 6M 3.5 GHz LGA 1151 Desktop Processor - Newegg.com
CPU heatsink - Intel OEM or Cooler Master Hyper 212+, and your choice of Cooler Master 120mm low RPM quiet fan or Cooler Master 120mm medium RPM fan
Memory - G.Skills Ripjaws 8GB (2 X 4GB), DDR4 2400; G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) Desktop Memory Model F4-2400C15D-8GVR - Newegg.com
SSD - Teamgroup, T-Force Vulcan, SATA, 512GB, 3D NAND; Team Group T-FORCE VULCAN G 2.5" 512GB Internal SSD - Newegg.com (ok, not a prestigious brand, but rock solid reliable and good quality)
My asking price is $165 per system, which includes USPS Priority shipping. At this time, I'm not interested in selling individual components. Shipping costs make that unattractive. If interested, I have the original retail boxes for the motherboards.
Payment will be through PayPal.
If my sense of the market is off, work with me. Asking price is asking price.
I'm a reliable trader with a long, good history. Checkout my Heatware: Linden, 269/0/0