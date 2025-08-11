  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot Xbox/PC Gamepad

Kwincy

Up for sale is my Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot PC/Xbox game pad. It has a pretty cool feature where you can rotation the sticks and buttons to convert from the standard layout to a 6-button with dpad configuration. Also has adjustable triggers locks, support for multiple profiles, PC connectivity with the 2.4Ghz dongle and Bluetooth, and Xbox connectivity via USB-C. Comes with the controller itself, dongle and original box. Battery is built in and still holds a great charge.
IMG_7552.jpeg


IMG_7551.jpeg


IMG_7553.jpeg





Ended up buying the Halo/Xbox Edition and don't need multiple keyboards. Bought new via Woot a year ago, this keyboard comes with the original box/packaging, 2 big buttons, and cables. This keyboard has a built-in battery for wireless connectivity via the included 2.4Ghz dongle and Bluetooth. Wired connectivity is via the included USB-C to USB cable.

8BitDo Mechanical Keyboard

IMG_7546.jpeg


IMG_7547.jpeg


8BitDo wireless/wireless keyboard - $SOLD





Turtle Beach Stealth Pivot - $70 shipped. PayPal F&F, please. Price includes shipping.

