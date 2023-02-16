FS: Tuf 3090, 5900X

J

JKownz

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2004
Messages
1,249
Heatware under Jkownz(52-0-0)


Ebay: dkrokidas (72-0-0)


I will ship UPS and delivery signature will be required. ( Free Shipping) Within the U.S.


I will accept PayPal with fees incurred to your end, Zelle or Venmo. I also will accept Bitcoin/ETH if no other options are available.

1. Near mint condition Asus Tuf 3090. Never used for mining of any sort. Played few hours for testing and.... life happens as we all know. Plastic wrapping ready for your peeling asmr enjoyment. Included is box, and all accessories wrapped in antistatic bag. I am a non smoker with no pets. I will stand by its condition and offer 7 days for a return. I will not offer a return if any tampering or water-cooling was attempted upon returning.



Asking: $850.00


2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Used for few months for spare time gaming. Zero issues, Had stable XMP memory frequencies @DDR4(3600) never attempted any higher. Never manually OC just XMP. Was cleaned and stored in its original packaging.



Asking: $215.00











Thanks for stopping in! Not Looking for trades atm.
 

