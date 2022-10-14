FS: TRX40 Threadripper 128GB bundle *Read details* $1500, 1600W P+ Modular PSU

Items are used. Prices are PP F&F and include shipping in the US. Add 3.5% for Paypal G&SUp for sale is a motherboard, CPU, heatsink, and memory combo. The CPU has a ***FLAW*** which I will describe in detail below. Parts include:Gigabyte TRX40 Designare motherboard with thunderbolt 3 add in card and m.2 add in card (what came with it originally). The thunderbolt card uses 2 mini display port to displayport cables to allow for video over thunderbolt, however I misplaced one. Other cables are included and it should work as it should if not doing dual displays over TB. Motherboard is in good working order.128GB (4x 32GB) 3200MHz DDR4 SILVERLINE PC Gaming Memory (128GB Kit 4x32GB DDR4 3200 by NEMIX RAM)Be Quiet Dark Rock Pro TR4 CPU Cooler***AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970x - This CPU has one defective core (core 6) that refuses to run faster than 3.4ish GHz, otherwise the system will freeze. The CPU settings in BIOS are also hit or miss, and changing certain things like vcore will result in a post failure. You can set the CCX to run at 3.4GHz, but this disables boost so the rest of the CCXs will only run 3.7GHz. Alternatively, I disabled one core per CCX through Ryzen Master, which keeps PBO working, effectively making the CPU a 24 core (like a 3960x) with a bit more cache. This is how I have been using the CPU. If you need 32 cores and don't need boost, you may prefer the prior by setting the CCX lower and keeping all 32 cores enabled. It is a little finicky and I want to 100% be transparant that this is not a CPU to buy unless you don't mind a bit of trial and error as I have done to find what I consider the 2 best ways to use the chip. I have noticed it takes longer than most systems to post for some reason but always does. I can set it up however you want prior to shipping (ryzen master disabling cores is persistent unless CMOS is cleared). I am happy to answer any questions about the setup or take pictures and videos to help prospective buyers. Might be a chance to get a decent deal on an EPYC alternative or if you only needed 24 cores to begin with.Asking $1500 shipped for everything or best.Also have a brand new in the plastic still sealed EVGA 1600w P+ power supply. $300 shipped