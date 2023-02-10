FS: TRS-80, Dell Optiplex, Precision, Beyerdynamic, Noctua NH9, iPhone SE, HDDs, Parts

commissioneranthony
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2008
- Messages
- 1,165
Items:
Tandy Radio Shack TRS-80 and accessories - $600
Dell OptiPlex 3050 - $80
Dell Precision m4600 - $180
XT-AT keyboard - $40
Abit AMD setup - $40
iphone se 32gb 1st gen unlocked - $50
noctua nh9 am4, 1 fan two fan brackets - $45
Thermalright ultra 120 black AM3 - $30
Beyerdynamic T50p - $130
Lot of (7) 2.5in laptop hdds - $50
Lot of (3) 3.5in hdds - $25
Apple Macbook A1286 hdd cable adapter - $15
Motorola g7 power parts - $15
Terms & Conditions:
*Shipping to US48 Only.
*all prices do not include shipping costs. Shipping prices will be not be bloated.
*I primarily use USPS and UPS. I do not ship surepost or smartpost.
*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment
*Prices are negotiable and I will respond to reasonable offers.
*All items were tested and working unless otherwise indicated
Methods of Payment:
Paypal FF only
Trades:
Open to trades
Reputation:
I have 1500+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
Tandy Radio Shack TRS-80 and accessories - $600
Dell OptiPlex 3050 - $80
-intel i5 7500
-8gb ddr4
-256gb micron ssd
-win10 clean install
Dell Precision m4600 - $180
-Intel 2960xm CPU
-Firepro m5950 GPU
-32gb DDR3 Sodimm ram
-500gb wd SSD
-webcam
-Backlit keyboard
-1080p LCD
-win10 clean install
-Firepro m5950 GPU
-32gb DDR3 Sodimm ram
-500gb wd SSD
-webcam
-Backlit keyboard
-1080p LCD
-win10 clean install
XT-AT keyboard - $40
Abit AMD setup - $40
iphone se 32gb 1st gen unlocked - $50
noctua nh9 am4, 1 fan two fan brackets - $45
Thermalright ultra 120 black AM3 - $30
Beyerdynamic T50p - $130
Lot of (7) 2.5in laptop hdds - $50
Capacities: 1tb, 1tb, 750gb, 750gb, 750gb, 500gb, 120gb
Lot of (3) 3.5in hdds - $25
Capacities: 1tb, 1tb, 2tb
Samsung laptop Genuine battery - $10
AA-PB9NC6B for NP355E7C NP355V5C NP550P5C NP300E5AI
Apple Macbook A1286 hdd cable adapter - $15
Motorola g7 power parts - $15
Terms & Conditions:
*Shipping to US48 Only.
*all prices do not include shipping costs. Shipping prices will be not be bloated.
*I primarily use USPS and UPS. I do not ship surepost or smartpost.
*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment
*Prices are negotiable and I will respond to reasonable offers.
*All items were tested and working unless otherwise indicated
Methods of Payment:
Paypal FF only
Trades:
Open to trades
Reputation:
I have 1500+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
Last edited: