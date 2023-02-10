FS: TRS-80, Dell Optiplex 3050, Precision, Beyerdynamic, Noctua NH9, iPhone SE, HDDs, Parts

Items:

Tandy Radio Shack TRS-80 Model 1, expansion interface, line filter and external Percom - $600

Dell OptiPlex 3050 SFF desktop- $80
-intel i5 7500​
-8gb ddr4​
-256gb micron ssd​
-win10 clean install​

Dell Precision m4600 Laptop - $180
-Intel 2960xm CPU
-Firepro m5950 GPU
-32gb DDR3 Sodimm ram
-500gb wd SSD
-webcam
-Backlit keyboard
-1080p LCD
-win10 clean install

XT - AT keyboard - $40

ABIT NF-M2S micro atx AMD setup - $40

iphone se 32gb 1st gen unlocked - $50

noctua nh9 am4, 1 fan two fan brackets - $45

Thermalright ultra 120 black AM3 heatsink - $30

Beyerdynamic T50p headphones - $130

Lot of (7) 2.5in laptop hdds - $50
Capacities: 1tb, 1tb, 750gb, 750gb, 750gb, 500gb, 120gb. All wiped and working.​

Lot of (2) 3.5in hdds - $25
Capacities: 1tb, 1tb. All wiped and working.​
Samsung laptop Genuine battery - $10
AA-PB9NC6B for NP355E7C NP355V5C NP550P5C NP300E5AI​

Apple Macbook A1286 hdd cable adapter - $15

Motorola g7 power parts - $15

This is a clickable photo album link:




Terms & Conditions:
*Shipping to US48 Only. I'm on the east coast.
*all prices don't include shipping costs. Shipping prices will be not be bloated.
*I primarily use USPS and UPS. I do not ship surepost or smartpost.
*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment
*Prices are negotiable, I will respond to reasonable offers.
*All items are tested and working unless otherwise indicated


Methods of Payment:
Paypal FF


Trades:
Open to trades


Reputation:
I have 1500+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
 
Got a picture of that xt-at keyboard? Also what windows version is the coa on the m4600?
 
TRS-80 what? That applies to a LOT of entirely different (and mostly incompatible) computers... And what accessories?

You should probably post pictures of what you have.
 
mvmiller12 said:
TRS-80 what? That applies to a LOT of entirely different (and mostly incompatible) computers... And what accessories?

You should probably post pictures of what you have.
Hi. Thanks for the interest. I posted a bunch of images in the imgur link but they are super out of order. There are about 80 images. If you click on the embedded image box, it should bring you to a large list of images. If it doesnt work on your end, let me know and I will try to fix it or just use another image service. Thanks!
 
