FS: TRS-80, Dell Optiplex 3050, Precision, Beyerdynamic, Noctua NH9, iPhone SE, HDDs, Parts

commissioneranthony
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2008
- Messages
- 1,180
Items:
Tandy Radio Shack TRS-80 Model 1, expansion interface, line filter and external Percom - $600
Dell OptiPlex 3050 SFF desktop- $80
-intel i5 7500
-8gb ddr4
-256gb micron ssd
-win10 clean install
Dell Precision m4600 Laptop - $180
-Intel 2960xm CPU
-Firepro m5950 GPU
-32gb DDR3 Sodimm ram
-500gb wd SSD
-webcam
-Backlit keyboard
-1080p LCD
-win10 clean install
XT - AT keyboard - $40
ABIT NF-M2S micro atx AMD setup - $40
iphone se 32gb 1st gen unlocked - $50
noctua nh9 am4, 1 fan two fan brackets - $45
Thermalright ultra 120 black AM3 heatsink - $30
Beyerdynamic T50p headphones - $130
Lot of (7) 2.5in laptop hdds - $50
Capacities: 1tb, 1tb, 750gb, 750gb, 750gb, 500gb, 120gb. All wiped and working.
Lot of (2) 3.5in hdds - $25
Capacities: 1tb, 1tb. All wiped and working.
Samsung laptop Genuine battery - $10
AA-PB9NC6B for NP355E7C NP355V5C NP550P5C NP300E5AI
Apple Macbook A1286 hdd cable adapter - $15
Motorola g7 power parts - $15
Last edited: