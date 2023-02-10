FS: TRS-80, Dell Optiplex 3050, Precision, Beyerdynamic, Noctua NH9, iPhone SE, HDDs, Parts

mvmiller12 said: TRS-80 what? That applies to a LOT of entirely different (and mostly incompatible) computers... And what accessories?



You should probably post pictures of what you have. Click to expand...

Hi. Thanks for the interest. I posted a bunch of images in the imgur link but they are super out of order. There are about 80 images. If you click on the embedded image box, it should bring you to a large list of images. If it doesnt work on your end, let me know and I will try to fix it or just use another image service. Thanks!