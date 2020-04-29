FS:TridentZ(16G 3200, RipJaws(4x8GB 2666), Samsung - Galaxy Tab A Tablet

L

LiquidX

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 7, 2004
Messages
3,721
My only shipping day this week is 5/26, so if interested in anything please let me know today, 5/25. I pay shipping you pay PayPal fees. Please PM with any questions.

FS:
Be Quite Shadow Rock 2 - Comes with AM4 Bracket. Brand New - SOLD!
LEPA Aquachanger 240 liquid cooler - SOLD!
G.Skill RipJaws 16GB(4X4GB) F4-2666C15Q-16GRR DDR4 2666 - Used - $65
G.Skill TridentZ 16GB(2X8GB) F4-3200C15D-16GTZ Timing 15-15-15-35 - Brand New - $88
4fMDFsQ.jpg
Click to expand...
Samsung - Galaxy Tab A Tablet (2019, latest model) - 10.1" - 32GB with expandable storage - Silver. Used just handful of times to watch movies. $155
NSYgTiF.jpg


NKanHYV.jpg

Js2NIMB.jpg
https://www.lepatek.com/eng/product_content/31/1/70/

Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo - Some fins bent but still does the job $18





https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to

PM if interested.
 

Attachments

Last edited:
L

LiquidX

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 7, 2004
Messages
3,721
Up! Tomorrow is my only shipping day for the week so please PM if interested in anything.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top