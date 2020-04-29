FS:TridentZ(16G 3200, RipJaws(4x8GB 2666), Samsung - Galaxy Tab A Tablet

My only shipping day this week is 5/26, so if interested in anything please let me know today, 5/25. I pay shipping you pay PayPal fees. Please PM with any questions.FS:Be Quite Shadow Rock 2 - Comes with AM4 Bracket. Brand New - SOLD!LEPA Aquachanger 240 liquid cooler - SOLD!G.Skill RipJaws 16GB(4X4GB) F4-2666C15Q-16GRR DDR4 2666 - Used - $65G.Skill TridentZ 16GB(2X8GB) F4-3200C15D-16GTZ Timing 15-15-15-35 - Brand New - $88Samsung - Galaxy Tab A Tablet (2019, latest model) - 10.1" - 32GB with expandable storage - Silver. Used just handful of times to watch movies. $155Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo - Some fins bent but still does the job $18PM if interested.