FS: TR 1950x, X399 Taichi, Noctua MU-U12S TR4-SP3

Selling my workstation since I really don't need it anymore. I have retail boxes for everything but I am leaving the CPU in the board since I know it is installed correctly and works. Shipping is at your expense, will be shipped from 92840. Thread Ripper 1950x, will include retail box if wanted. Not pictured. ASrock Taichi X399 motherboard, io shield and all accessories included (sli bridges, sata cables, etc) Noctua NH-U12S TR4-SP3 air cooler. This kept the cpu cool without much issue. Would rather not part out. $550+shipping paypal accepted heat 61-0-0 https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to