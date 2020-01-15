FS: TR 1950x, Noctua MU-U12S TR4-SP3, Elgato HD60S, Powercolor RX 570

Selling my workstation since I really don't need it anymore. Shipping is at your expense, will be shipped from 92840.
MOBO IS SOLD
Thread Ripper 1950x, will include retail box. Box is not 100%, It snapped trying to open it to put the chip back in. $200+shipping
Noctua NH-U12S TR4-SP3 air cooler. This kept the cpu cool without much issue. $50+shipping
Powercolor RX570 4GB new in box $100+shipping
Elgato HD60 S USB3 capture $100+shipping
paypal accepted
heat 61-0-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to
x399 Taichi SOLD
MOBO IS SOLD
Thread Ripper 1950x, will include retail box. Box is not 100%, It snapped trying to open it to put the chip back in. $200+shipping
Noctua NH-U12S TR4-SP3 air cooler. This kept the cpu cool without much issue. $50+shipping
Powercolor RX570 4GB new in box $100+shipping
Elgato HD60 S USB3 capture $100+shipping
paypal accepted
heat 61-0-0
https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to
x399 Taichi SOLD
Attachments
-
35.8 KB Views: 84
-
36.7 KB Views: 82
Last edited: