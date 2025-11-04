  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: TP-Link ER707-M2 | Omada Multi-Gigabit VPN Router | Dual 2.5Gig WAN Ports

C

ClockerXP

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jan 6, 2005
Messages
680
Router works great. Used it for the dual WAN and it did a great job for me but I have since switched to a different router and I no longer have two ISPs. Flashed with the latest firmware.

$75 shipped PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle in USA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top