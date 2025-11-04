FS: TP-Link Deco Wifi 7 Flagship Mesh/Routers

Rules of Engagement/ Terms of Sale:
-I only accept Paypal, Apple Pay, Venmo, and (Local Only) Cash.
-I am Paypal verified.
-Items ship out within 1-3 business days.
-All Items will be shipped by USPS (CON48).
-I will NOT be shipping internationally.
-All prices include shipping unless otherwise stated.
-Local Pickup available if you're in the Pittsburgh PA region.
-All orders must be paid in full before shipped out.
-NO threadcrapping or flaming, if you're unsatisfied with my prices or offers, PM me and we can negotiate something.
-If Interested in anything, or want to negotiate, PM me.
-Sold to first buyer who sends money first.
My Heatware (51-0-0): https://www.heatware.com/u/25523
For Sale:
Combo 1: $795
2x TP Link BE95 (BE33000)
1x TP Link BE85 (BE22000)
Specs:
BE95: https://www.tp-link.com/us/deco-mesh-wifi/product-family/deco-be95/
BE85: https://www.tp-link.com/us/deco-mesh-wifi/product-family/deco-be85/v1 (1-pack)/
Dong Knows Review: https://dongknows.com/tp-link-deco-be95-wi-fi-7-mesh-system-review/
Condition: Used (no issues). One of the units has a bit of yellowing in the top plastic since it was used in front of a window, but operates fine.
Notes: Bought the BE95's from another member here in early 2024 and added the BE85 as the gateway in late 2024. Has run as a mesh since then. Speeds have been fantastic and no problems getting 2.5gbps+ wireless and wired. I don't have any 10gbps devices to find their limit. Always had fantastic coverage, even 3 houses away. Only changing due to a corporate environment getting rid of their enterprise equipment and wanting to dabble in Ubiquiti stuff for personal learning. Only difference between the BE85 and BE95 is an extra 6ghz radio for better wireless backhaul between units, but I used wired so it was not needed for my uses (clients get the same # of antennas available in both units, see Dong review above for real world tests).
