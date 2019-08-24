FS: TP-Link C9, Noctua NH-U9S, TW 5gb

Where can I spend a gift card?

Once redeemed to your Microsoft account, your gift card balance is available to spend when you shop at Microsoft Store online, on Windows, and on Xbox.

Gift cards do not currently work at physical Microsoft Stores.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Includes original box and game codes.

$500

Ships within two to three business day



Google Pixel 3a Unlocked BLACK

Includes original box, accessories, and basic tpu case

Warranty valid through May 18, 2020

$260

Ships within one business day



Fujifilm XF 23mm 1.4

Includes original box, and B+W nano clear filter

$590



Noctua NH-D15 chromax.Black LTT Edition

New

$95 / $90 F&F

Google Pixel 3a Unlocked BLACK

PRICED TO SELL

Includes original box, accessories, and preinstalled tempered glass screen protector

Warranty valid through May 14, 2020

$300 $265

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Overclocked (RTX2080-O8G-GAMING)

Includes only inner box (outer box was disposed), and accessories

Samsung memory

Warranty valid through November 19, 2021

$625 $615 $600