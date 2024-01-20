FS: TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Wireless Access Point

GreenGoose
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2004
- Messages
- 1,716
TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Wireless Access Point with HE160, Beamforming, Multi-SSID Support, 4 Fixed Antennas, Passive PoE Power - $50 Shipped
(This is an access point only, not a router)
Works great. No issues. Comes with original box and all accessories as sold new.
Amazon Link
Heatware 64-0-0
(This is an access point only, not a router)
Works great. No issues. Comes with original box and all accessories as sold new.
Amazon Link
Heatware 64-0-0