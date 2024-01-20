FS: TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Wireless Access Point

GreenGoose

GreenGoose

Aug 17, 2004
1,716
TP-Link AX3000 WiFi 6 Wireless Access Point with HE160, Beamforming, Multi-SSID Support, 4 Fixed Antennas, Passive PoE Power - $50 Shipped

(This is an access point only, not a router)

Works great. No issues. Comes with original box and all accessories as sold new.

Amazon Link

Heatware 64-0-0

