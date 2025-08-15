  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: TP-LINK Archer AX11000 Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band Gigabit Gaming Router

Selling my TP-LINK Archer AX11000 Wi-Fi Router

https://www.tp-link.com/us/home-networking/wifi-router/archer-ax11000/

1000008323.jpg


Recently changed internet to Tmobile so no longer need this router. Has worked excellent for me over the last few years.

Comes with original box and accessories.

$130 shipped to continental US
 
