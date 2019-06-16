Fs: Topping MX3 DAC, Headphone amp, desktop speaker amp

heatware:All 100% in over a decade of trading hereIf you’re here you most likely know what this is.Combo USB DAC, headphone amp, desktop speaker amp.I bought it from a member here. Looks like new, comes with the original packaging. I’m asking exactly what I paid for it.I ended up getting a deal on powered monitors before I used this.$80 shipped fee less. US48 only, no international shipping. PayPal only, fee less preferred.Must have some heat. Thanks for looking.