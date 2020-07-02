FS: Topping D90 DAC - Like New

SineDave
I'm an AV reviewer, so I'm always swapping out gear and hearing the latest stuff. This DAC is currently one of the best measuring DACs in the world, so I had to hear it. Sadly, without a built in headphone amp, it's just not a suitable unit for my use case so I have to let it go.
A review with measurements can be read here: https://www.audiosciencereview.com/...ds/topping-d90-balanced-usb-dac-review.10519/
This unit has been used for about 50 hours - just to evaluate it. Really a great DAC, but I already have too many! I purchased this new for $700 about a month ago.
Yours for $650 shipped within CONUS.
Pictures:
