FS: Tons of NVMe SSDs, enterprise WiFi equipment & PoE switch, desk extension

💡 Toggle Adblock if you can't see the photos on Heatware.
💰 I accept most payment methods, and I accept credit cards via Square. PayPal via F&F only.
🏷️ See something you like? I will beat any price. Propose a combo!
WTT: my PNY 4090 OC for your FE 4090
$129 - Xirrus XT-5048 48-port PoE+ managed switch
With its rackmount design, the XT-5048 will fit seamlessly into full-size racks. Has some tape still stuck to the bottom. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$79 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$79 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)
Note condition of corners in pictures; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$17 - NETGEAR AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender (EX6120-100NAS)
Your internet experience will thank you. Price is shipped.
Photos
$130 - Samsung 980 PRO 2TB NVMe SSD
Ships in original box. I have two of these. Price is shipped per -- looking to sell both at once.
Photos
$60 - Intel 660P SSDPEKNW020T8 2TB NVMe SSD
CrystalDiskInfo attached. Price is shipped.
Photos
$25 - Samsung BTNH90250C9K2P0C 512MB NVMe SSD
CrystalDiskInfo attached. Price is shipped
per disk -- looking to sell both at once.
Photos
$110 - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD
CrystalDiskInfo attached. Price is shipped per disk -- looking to sell both at once.
Photos
$35 - Samsung 960 EVO 1TB NVMe SSD
Healthy & ready to ship. I have two of these. Price is shipped.
Photos
$25 - Samsung 512MB MZVLB512HAJQ NVMe SSD
Healthy and ready to ship. I have two of these. Price is shipped per disk -- looking to sell both at once.
Photos
