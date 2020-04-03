FS: TKL mechanical keyboards - 1 used Varmilo ($70), 2 open-box Leopold ($100)

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 17, 2006
Messages
460
I have the following TKL mechanical keyboards for sale:

1. Open box Leopold w/Cherry black switches. Blue and navy key caps. Includes retail box and all retail contents. $100 shipped.

2. (SOLD) Open box Leopold w/Cherry brown switches. Black key caps. Includes retail box and all retail contents. $105 shipped.

3. Used Varmilo w/cherry brown switches. Black case with white side printed key caps. Includes a USB cable. $70 shipped.

Shipping via 2-3 day USPS Priority Mail. Payment via PayPal, heat is in my signature.
 

