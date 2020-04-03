FS: TKL mechanical keyboards - 1 used Varmilo, 2 open-box Leopold

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 17, 2006
Messages
458
I have the following TKL mechanical keyboards for sale:

1. Open box Leopold w/Cherry black switches. Dark blue and navy key caps. Includes retail box and all retail contents. $110 shipped.

1. Open box Leopold w/Cherry brown switches. Black key caps. Includes retail box and all retail contents. $110 shipped.

3. Used Varmilo w/cherry brown switches. Black case with white side printed key caps. Includes a USB cable. $80 shipped.

Shipping via 2-3 day USPS Priority Mail. Payment via PayPal, heat is in my signature.
 

