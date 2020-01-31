FS: Titan X (Pascal) Hybrid

blade52x

Sep 9, 2006
$390 shipped CONUS

This is the 3854 core version.

It comes with original box and cooler, but it will need replacement thermal pads if you decide to remount the original cooler. Additionally I cannot locate the original cooler's screws, so if you decide to remount the cooler you will need to find a replacement set. I am not sure if the Hybrid's screws may be used in place. Because of this I've discounted the price slightly compared to the last one I've sold to make up for needing to find a replacement set. The tubing on this one looks a bit worm near the card (see image) and radiator - but it's just the outer cloth sleeve coming a bit loose after being bent in different positions many times.

Heatware is under njdevilsfan87 (87-0-0). Local pickup at 90403 available.

titanxp-hybrid.jpg
 
Armenius

Jan 28, 2014
I don't recall needing to use different screws when I installed the hybrid cooler on mine. Are you referring to the ones that secure the pump to the GPU? I'm pretty sure those may have been the only ones that were different.
 
