FS: Thrustmaster T1600M FCS HOTAS, Seasonic 850W PSU, Silverstone mATX cube case, Arcade FightStick TE, more!

Hello everyone! Starting a new thread here for FS/WTB/WTTF.
Info: Heatware https://www.heatware.com/u/17974/to - and email is ranceDOTjusticeATgmailDOTcom (slightly masked in order to deter automated harvest bots; replace the caps with the proper symbol).
Shipping: Unless mentioned otherwise, shipping is included via USPS (often Priority Mail). Other shipping options are available at cost.
Payment: I accept PayPal, Google Pay, Zelle, and cryptocurrencies ( XMR, BTC, or ETH preferable), as well as local cash..
For Sale:
Thrustmaster T16000M FCS HOTAS - $140 -
View: https://imgur.com/ua8fP4c - A fantastic starter HOTAS (hand on throttle and stick) for all flight sims, it is well known and supported in both aeronautic flight and space sims. The joystick has extra buttons around its base and a number of trigger/thumb buttons. I can be configured for both left or right hand use (swappable rests included) in the event you wanted to pick up another and make it a 2-stick setup HOSAS or HOSAS + throttle! The throttle is a linear throttle with a variety of buttons and sub-functions, and for those who may prefer there are easy to 3D print mods that can be done to enahance both even further. If you're just getting into flight or space sims, the T16000M FCS is a great performance and value for its tier without having to break the bank!
MadCatz Arcade FightStick Tournament Edition (TE) , (X360 / Xinput model) - $100 +
shipping -
View: https://imgur.com/5GiUD2w - Using genuine Sanwa Denshii Japanese parts including both lever and buttons and design and layout reminiscent of the Taito Vewlix arcade cabinet, this is a great stick for all sorts of fighting games or classic arcade play. Official X360 support makes it compatible on PC as well, with native XInput support. Extra features including a 3.5mm headphone jack, utility button/settings like toggles and locks, storage compartment for the USB cable, and easy-to-change custom artwork support. Comes with official display box! NOTE: This model is well supported by JasensCustoms mods for new layouts (both stick and stickless of varying types ) and an EZMOD for replacing the default PCB with an aftermarket Brook PCB, giving modern console compatibility and other advanced features.
Asus Xonar DX 7.1 24bit PCI-E Sound card - $50 - -
View: https://imgur.com/c810BfY - An excellent, affordable upgrade to most onboard audio. Note this is not the DGX or DSX, which are both "lower" tier products in comparison. Supported natively in Linux too!
HighPoint RocketRAID PCI-E cards, model 620 (2 port), and 640 (4 port) - $30 and $50 respectively, both for $70 -
View: https://imgur.com/Foeny5w - Need some extra (internal) SATA ports or want to set up hardware RAID 0, 1, 5 etc? These cards will take care of it - both Linux and Windows compatible.
Silverstone Sugo SG01 (silver) mATX PC case w/ Silverstone LCD fan controller + FREE Corsair HX620 PSU! - $125 +
shipping -
View: https://imgur.com/bRfmtv9 - Aluminum mATX "cube/toaster" style case with 2 5.25" bays in front. Also includes a Silverstone LCD fan controller / temperature monitor and additional 80mm fans mounted for top ventilation. Offers 5.25 (external) and 3.5" (internal) bays for HDD or device mounting and can fit a full size GPU . Great for fans of older case designs or for a compact mATX or mITX build with room for components; ran as a mini NAS and a network appliance at one time! Also including a Corsair HX 620w PSU (comes with official cable kit) FREE on account of it being an older model. In my experience it has run perfectly and I have one of the same model in another system that has run well over 10 years flawlessly!
Seasonic Focus+ 850W Gold PSU ; NEW in box - $120-
View: https://imgur.com/u4WUAwU - Picked it up for a build that ended up not happening, still new in box. Fully modular.
Intel 5960X Extreme Edition (8c/16t) Socket 2011-3 CPU - PENDING - For those looking to upgrade a Socket 2011-3 HEDT , here's one hell of an Intel extreme edition chip! Ran overclocked to all-core turbo of up to 4.5ghz on AIO 360mm liquid, but spent most of its time at 4.4/4.3. Never attempted to push it farther, but it can probably hit higher.
Asus ROG Rampage V Edition 10 X99 mobo - PENDING - The premiere overclocking and enthusiast X99 motherboard, this RVE10 will be the core of your platform. Tons of features, RGB lighting (or turned off, if you prefer. Asus Aura API compatible, but also controllable directly from BIOS/UEFI) , and overclocking-friendly settings. Comes with original box and most accessories including the stand-alone front-bay DAC/headphone amp unit!
Corsair Vengeance DDR4 16gb (4x 4gb) quad channel kit, CL16 2666mhz - $50 - A solid quad channel kit , capable of being overclocked to 3000/3200mhz. Excellent for gaming, pro-sumer, or other usage, and the mobo above has 4 more slots free if you need to expand
Intel HEDT X99 Combo / above CPU, Mobo, RAM - $300 + shipping - Pick up a ready to go Haswell-E X99 HEDT kit at savings and get a CPU cooler too! Note: I'd prefer to sell the combo together, but I can part out if there are those interested in multiple items. Offers made on parts, pending
Corsair H150i RGB Pro 360mm AIO CPU Cooler - $60 , or discounted with above combo! - Reliable Corsair AIO cooler, capable of OCing the 5960X listed above - comes with Intel multi-socket mounting hardware (1150, 1151,1155,1156, 2011, 2011-3, 2066 all native, apparently LGA1700 requires an adapter kit) but Corsair offers bracket retention for AMD AM2+/AM3/AM4/AM5, Threadripper sTR4 as well. Corsair mag-lev ML120 fans included, along with RGB edged CPU block.
ADV NSMO 3-driver earbuds w/ boom mic - $30 -
View: https://imgur.com/EMgfh9G - Gaming focused earbuds, comes with TRRS 3.5mm single plug, in-line mute/volume, split 3.5 mic/headphone PC style adapter, removable boom mic, and assortment of eartips in silicone or memory foam.
Logitech MX310 optical mouse - $25 - Dependable multi-use 5 button optical mouse.
SteelSeries Sensei Laser mouse - $40 -
View: https://imgur.com/X11oKwC - For those who prefer the now rare laser sensors, this is one of the great ones. Even better, it has a little LCD on the bottom of the mouse allowing you to fully customize it without any software. Responsive 8 buttons, ambidextrous
LeMat Fixer, powered magnetic desk organizer and pad - $50 -
View: https://imgur.com/ooPQj8i - Handmade in Ukraine, LeMat makes high quality desk accessories.. The bar at the top is wooden, painted a neutral gray, and has room for pens and other small accessories as well a hub with 3 USB-C ports (connect one to a power/data source and the other two to whatever peripherals you wish). Mounted on an easy to use yet firm magnetic clasp, simply lift up the bar and affix whatever desk mat you like, closing ito hold it in place atop the desk pad! The pad itself is made of natural wool (also gray) and protects your desk and dampens peripheral noise nicely. The pad can be used with or without a desk mat and is sized to accept the vast majority of popular surfaces available. A neat way to help keep your desk organized
Want To Buy/Trade For:
Networking gear, 10Gb or higher router/gateways, switches, WiFi 7 (or 6E) wireless AP etc - Strong preference given to those that are at least use open standards (ie you don't need an app to configure it, you can connect with a browser) and as much as possible, are powered by (or can be) open source/free software .
Star Citzen Promotion qualified, Intel Optane 900P series, 2018 purchase or previous - PM me for details; it need either have an unused coupon code in the box (which may or may not have some sort of SC branding on it) or failing that, you can contact Intel to validate that it was purchased at the correct time via SKU.
CaseLabs Mercury S8 pedestal, components in white or black - particularly interested in the S8's lower left chamber side 360mm rad mount and HDD cage (which I believe are unique to the S8; the side rad mount definitely is) as well as the pedestal itself (obviously exclusively made for the S8) and stuff for use within it ( HDD cages, pump, PSU, and radiator mounts etc. Not exclusive). Also open to FlexBay items.
Sold repository - rather than erasing as in the past, I'll put new sold items down here for a time
Steam Deck 512GB NVME SSD model - $325 - Lightly used and in great condition, this Steam Deck is the 512GB SSD model that comes with extras vs the 256gb SSD and 64gb eMMC models. These include the speediest and largest of OEM NVME SSDs, a display with an enhanced etched glass finish offering an anti-glare display, a special edition carrying case that has a light gray/white interior and color Steam Deck icon on the outside, a mesh carrying bag to hold the included USB-C AC adapter, and a few other changes vs the lower models. SOLD
Arctic Cooling Liquid Freezer II 360mm rad AIO CPU Cooler - $80 - One of the best AIO CPU coolers for a very long time, the LFII has a thicker radiator than most of its type and other enhancements. This one is new in box, has upgraded 6 year warranty among other features. 3x black Arctic P12 fans included, and compatibility for a variety of Intel and AMD sockets. SOLD
