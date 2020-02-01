FS- ThruNite Mini TN30 NW Flashlight

ThruNite Mini TN30 NW Flashlight
in box w/ acces. less holster /
unused other than tested, beautiful Neutral White tint
$75 + a few to ship
in box w/ acces. less holster /
unused other than tested, beautiful Neutral White tint
$75 + a few to ship
ThruNite MINI TN30 NW-- 3200 Lumens, 2016 | eBay
Battery: 4 x 18650 (ThruNite 18650 3400mAh). Take off the tail cap, insert four 18650 batteries into the battery carrier, put the carrier into the flashlight and screw on the tail cap. The light will automatically lower the current when temperature in LED or driver rises to 80 degrees centigrade...
www.ebay.com