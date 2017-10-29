[FS] Thrift Shop - Zotac Mini-PC (w/SSD)

Terms: - Items are in great condition and functional from a smoke free home. - PayPal payments are preferred. - All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only) Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [185-0-0] Top 500 Rated joseph.benedict@hotmail.com Items/Deals: [1] ZOTAC ZBOX Mini-PC - $ 50.00 Shipped, CONUS - Dual-Core Intel Celeron 1007U 1.50 GHz - 4GB (2x2gb) Memory - Kingston A400 SSD, 120gb [2] Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7" inch) - SOLD LOCAL - Clean, excellent condition. No drops or cracks. [3] MSI RX 570 Gaming X 4G - SOLD [H] - Replaced when I built my new rig. 14 months still remaining on manufacturer warranty, if going by manufactured date. Images of all items (upon request)