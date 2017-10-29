[FS] Thrift Shop - Zotac Mini-PC | Jedi Fallen Order

jlbenedict
Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a smoke free home.
- PayPal payments are preferred.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [185-0-0] Top 500 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
[1] ZOTAC ZBOX Mini-PC - $ 40.00 Shipped, CONUS
- Dual-Core Intel Celeron 1007U 1.50 GHz
- 4GB (2x2gb) Memory
- Just add your own drive and fire away!
[2] Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7" inch) - SOLD LOCAL
- Clean, excellent condition. No drops or cracks.
[3] MSI RX 570 Gaming X 4G - SOLD [H]
- Replaced when I built my new rig. 14 months still remaining on manufacturer warranty, if going by manufactured date.
[4] Star Wars - Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition , Xbox One version - $40.00
- Deluxe edition (digital) key; came with my XBox One X, but this is a game I have no interest in. Will scan (or photo) of key upon payment receipt.
Images of all items (upon request)
