[FS] Thrift Shop - Zotac Mini-PC | Jedi Fallen Order

Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a smoke free home.
- PayPal payments are preferred.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)

Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [185-0-0] Top 500 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com

Items/Deals:

[1] ZOTAC ZBOX Mini-PC - $ 40.00 Shipped, CONUS
- Dual-Core Intel Celeron 1007U 1.50 GHz
- 4GB (2x2gb) Memory
- Just add your own drive and fire away!

[2] Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7" inch) - SOLD LOCAL
- Clean, excellent condition. No drops or cracks.

[3] MSI RX 570 Gaming X 4G - SOLD [H]
- Replaced when I built my new rig. 14 months still remaining on manufacturer warranty, if going by manufactured date.

[4] Star Wars - Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition , Xbox One version - $40.00
- Deluxe edition (digital) key; came with my XBox One X, but this is a game I have no interest in. Will scan (or photo) of key upon payment receipt.

Images of all items (upon request)
 
Last edited:
Wonder how nicely this would make to be converted into a firewall appliance. Hm. If you think so send me a pm and let's talk?
 
Bump.. Probably wouldn't make a "legit" type of firewall, since this only has one on-board LAN port.
 
Hm true and can't install a second. Noroom? How about using for this for a six year old to learn computers? Elementary OS? Maybe take it for my nephew.
 
Bump..
will include a freebie with purchase of the mini-pc: A TP-Link TL-WN722N high-gain usb wifi adapter
 
Bump and edit/additions.. .Pricing stuff to move. Reasonable offers accepted.
No shirt, no shoes, lowball offers = no service :)
 
Shoot me a PM of "[2] Supermicro X7DVL-3 + Dual L5410's CPU's + 24 GB (6x4) + Heatsinks. The motherboard is in great shape. It was "new" old stock; Purchased in 2016, OEM, brown box sealed at the time. The SAS controller onboard is flashed to initiator target mode (IT). It served as my Xpenology box for over a year, without issue.
$50.00 Shipped, CONUS"

Will ya? Ty.
 
Bump for some morning love.. edited also.. dual 771 beast has been traded locally ... Got a Netgear GS748T v5 , 48-port switch for it :)
 
