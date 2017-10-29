[FS] Thrift Shop - New Inventory (Ubiquiti UniFi AP, & 4-Bay NAS)

Shoot me a PM of "[2] Supermicro X7DVL-3 + Dual L5410's CPU's + 24 GB (6x4) + Heatsinks. The motherboard is in great shape. It was "new" old stock; Purchased in 2016, OEM, brown box sealed at the time. The SAS controller onboard is flashed to initiator target mode (IT). It served as my Xpenology box for over a year, without issue.

$50.00 Shipped, CONUS"



Will ya? Ty.