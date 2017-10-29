[FS] Thrift Shop - New Inventory (Ubiquiti, DDR3, ASRock AMD SOC board)

jlbenedict
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 22, 2005
- Messages
- 1,364
Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal payments are preferred.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [185-0-0] Top 500 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
[1] G.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) - $ 25.00 Shipped, CONUS ( $45.00 Shipped, CONUS for both sets (16 GB - 4 x 4GB)
- DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) Desktop Memory Model F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL
[2] Ubiquiti UniFi AP 2.4Ghz N300 Access Point w/ POE - $ 25.00 Shipped, CONUS
[3] ASRock QC5000M AMD Kabini A4-5000 M-ATX SOC Motherboard - $ 39.00 Shipped, CONUS
- 2 x 1GB Samsung Unbuffered ECC DDR3 DIMMS thrown in .
- Cool little motherboard; ran XPenology on this for a little bit
Images of all items (upon request)
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal payments are preferred.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [185-0-0] Top 500 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
[1] G.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) - $ 25.00 Shipped, CONUS ( $45.00 Shipped, CONUS for both sets (16 GB - 4 x 4GB)
- DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) Desktop Memory Model F3-12800CL9D-8GBXL
[2] Ubiquiti UniFi AP 2.4Ghz N300 Access Point w/ POE - $ 25.00 Shipped, CONUS
[3] ASRock QC5000M AMD Kabini A4-5000 M-ATX SOC Motherboard - $ 39.00 Shipped, CONUS
- 2 x 1GB Samsung Unbuffered ECC DDR3 DIMMS thrown in .
- Cool little motherboard; ran XPenology on this for a little bit
Images of all items (upon request)
Last edited: