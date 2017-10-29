[FS] Thrift Shop - New Inventory (Netgear ReadyNAS Rackmount 4-Bay NAS, DDR4

jlbenedict
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 22, 2005
- Messages
- 1,376
Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal payments are preferred.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)
Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [187-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com
Items/Deals:
[1] G.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) - $ 25.00 Shipped, CONUS ( $45.00 Shipped, CONUS for both sets (16 GB - 4 x 4GB) SOLD
[2] Ubiquiti UniFi AP 2.4Ghz N300 Access Point w/ POE - $ 25.00 Shipped, CONUS SOLD
[3] Netgear ReadyNAS 2304 1U, 4-Bay Diskless NAS - $ 250.00 Shipped, CONUS
- Nice diskless NAS in a rack mount 1U form factor.
[4] G.SKILL Trident Z RGB 16GB (2x8gb) DDR4 - $ 55.00 Shipped, CONUS (Newegg $89.00 retail)
Kit/Model : F4-2400C15D-16GTZRX
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232634?Item=N82E16820232634
[5] Western Digital 3.5" Black Hard Drives WD1003FZEX (Qty 2) - $ 60.00 Shipped, CONUS for both
(would prefer these to both go out instead of singles)
DOM: 18 December 2015 (would still possess some warranty time remaining also)
Images of all items (upon request)
