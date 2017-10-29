[FS] Thrift Shop - New Inventory (Netgear ReadyNAS Rackmount 4-Bay NAS, DDR4

Terms:
- Items are in great condition and functional from a coronavirus & smoke free home.
- PayPal payments are preferred.
- All prices are shipped, unless noted. (CONUS only)

Purchase with confidence -- http://www.heatware.com/u/239 [187-0-0] Top 400 Rated
joseph.benedict@hotmail.com

Items/Deals:

[1] G.SKILL Ripjaws X Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) - $ 25.00 Shipped, CONUS ( $45.00 Shipped, CONUS for both sets (16 GB - 4 x 4GB) SOLD

[2] Ubiquiti UniFi AP 2.4Ghz N300 Access Point w/ POE - $ 25.00 Shipped, CONUS SOLD

[3] Netgear ReadyNAS 2304 1U, 4-Bay Diskless NAS - $ 250.00 Shipped, CONUS
- Nice diskless NAS in a rack mount 1U form factor.

[4] G.SKILL Trident Z RGB 16GB (2x8gb) DDR4 - $ 55.00 Shipped, CONUS (Newegg $89.00 retail)
Kit/Model : F4-2400C15D-16GTZRX
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232634?Item=N82E16820232634

[5] Western Digital 3.5" Black Hard Drives WD1003FZEX (Qty 2) - $ 60.00 Shipped, CONUS for both
(would prefer these to both go out instead of singles)
DOM: 18 December 2015 (would still possess some warranty time remaining also)


Images of all items (upon request)
 
Wonder how nicely this would make to be converted into a firewall appliance. Hm. If you think so send me a pm and let's talk?
 
Bump.. Probably wouldn't make a "legit" type of firewall, since this only has one on-board LAN port.
 
Hm true and can't install a second. Noroom? How about using for this for a six year old to learn computers? Elementary OS? Maybe take it for my nephew.
 
Bump..
will include a freebie with purchase of the mini-pc: A TP-Link TL-WN722N high-gain usb wifi adapter
 
Bump and edit/additions.. .Pricing stuff to move. Reasonable offers accepted.
No shirt, no shoes, lowball offers = no service :)
 
Shoot me a PM of "[2] Supermicro X7DVL-3 + Dual L5410's CPU's + 24 GB (6x4) + Heatsinks. The motherboard is in great shape. It was "new" old stock; Purchased in 2016, OEM, brown box sealed at the time. The SAS controller onboard is flashed to initiator target mode (IT). It served as my Xpenology box for over a year, without issue.
$50.00 Shipped, CONUS"

Will ya? Ty.
 
Bump for some morning love.. edited also.. dual 771 beast has been traded locally ... Got a Netgear GS748T v5 , 48-port switch for it :)
 
