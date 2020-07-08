FS: Threadripper Combo, Seasonic PSU, GPUs

Have the following items for sale:
  1. Asrock X399 Taichi w/ 1900X (8-Core) Processor
    1. Asking $350 Shipped OBO
  2. BeQuiet Dark Rock TR4
    1. Asking $70 Shipped OBO
  3. Seasonic Focus 750 Watt (Gold) w/ all Cables
    1. Asking $100 Shipped OBO
  4. MSI Geforce GT710 (Fanless)
    1. Asking $25 Shipped OBO
  5. Gigabyte Geforce GT 1030
    1. Asking $65 Shipped OBO
All prices are shipped OBO. Negotiable if multiple items are purchased.

Pics: https://goo.gl/photos/BGmgfWCG8Ynn1L3x5
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/61974/to
 
