FS: Threadripper 2950X & X399 Asus Extreme, 2070 Super FTW3

Downsizing my setup for the sale of space and cost, plus I wasn’t utilizing all the cores anyway.
Motherboard is like new with accessories and box, processor never been overclocked and lived under an aio cooler.
Asking $725 shipped for the combo
Also selling my 2070 Super FTW3, it’s barely 2 months old and was purchased through EVGA. Asking $525 shipped - also has the optional aesthetic metal shroud installed if you care about that.
i have tons of confirmed trades on Reddit Hardwareswap-user redditatworkokcool
Motherboard is like new with accessories and box, processor never been overclocked and lived under an aio cooler.
Asking $725 shipped for the combo
Also selling my 2070 Super FTW3, it’s barely 2 months old and was purchased through EVGA. Asking $525 shipped - also has the optional aesthetic metal shroud installed if you care about that.
i have tons of confirmed trades on Reddit Hardwareswap-user redditatworkokcool