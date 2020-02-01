FS: Threadripper 2950X, MSI MEG X399 CREATION, Noctua NH-U14S TR4-SP3, G.SKILL Flare X Series 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4 2933, Samsung 970 Evo 2 TB NVME

Johnyblaze
All parts were adult owned and come in all original boxes and with all original contents. From a lightly used workstation/gaming rig. From a smoke and pet free home. Everything works 100% perfectly with no issues whatsoever. Prices based on forum posts and eBay recently sold items. All prices are shipped OBO. Not interested in any trades. Will only accept PayPal and ship to confirmed address only. I package professionally and ship quickly. Reply/PM/ or email me at orianiglesias at gmail.
- $550 OBO - AMD Threadripper 2950X 3.5 GHz 16-Core Processor
- $400 OBO - MSI MEG X399 CREATION EATX sTR4 Motherboard
- $60 OBO - Noctua NH-U14S TR4-SP3
- $300 OBO - G.SKILL Flare X Series 64GB (4 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2933 (PC4 23400) AMD X399 Desktop Memory Model F4-2933C16Q-64GFX
- 3x - $400 OBO (each) - Samsung 970 Evo 2 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive
