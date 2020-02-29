FS: Threadripper 2950X Combo, 9900k combo, 2070 Super FTW3, 3.2TB PCIE SSD, and more

Downsizing my setup for the sale of space and cost, plus I wasn’t utilizing all the cores anyway.

Motherboard is like new with accessories and box, processor never been overclocked and lived under an aio cooler.

Asking $675 shipped for the combo



2070 Super FTW3 - it’s barely 2 months old and was purchased through EVGA. Asking $510 shipped - also has the optional aesthetic metal shroud installed if you care about that.



The ever popular 3.2TB fusion ioscale pcie ssd! Has 87.34% life remaining, just downsizing and have no room for it anymore. Asking $180 shipped



9900k new in box sealed and Asus Z390-I Gaming ITX motherboard also new - got these for a build then ended up going with Ryzen instead. Don’t feel like driving all the way down to return them, so hopefully giving someone a deal.

Asking $675 shipped



i have tons of confirmed trades on Reddit Hardwareswap-user redditatworkokcool