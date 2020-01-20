FS: Threadripper 2950x and X399 Motherboard

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Johnny26, Jan 20, 2020 at 12:57 AM.

  1. Jan 20, 2020 at 12:57 AM #1
    Johnny26

    Selling the following items:

    Threadripper 2950X CPU - $375 includes shipping to lower 48 only.

    X399 Gigabyte Aorus Extreme Motherboard - $295 includes shipping to lower 48 only.

    All parts working without issues, video and pictures taken to confirm. The motherboard and CPU have been rock solid no issues whatsoever.

    I accept PayPal verified, must have sufficient Heatware Rep and/or be a long time member of Hardforum. Once funds are received I will ship via UPS and provide tracking with signature required.

    PMs replied to in the order received.

    Heatware:

    https://www.heatware.com/u/88007/to

    Thank you.
     

