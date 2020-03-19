FS: Threadripper 1950X CPU

Edit: Only have the 1950X left.
Selling a Threadripper 1950X CPU and Asus Zenith Extreme motherboard. Will ship within CONUS only.
Asking $300 shipped for the 1950X. No original packaging is included.
SOLD shipped for the Asus Zenith Extreme. Original packaging is included. All accessories as well aside from the SATA cables. Everything works great, I'm only selling it as I moved back to an Intel system.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/69330/to
Selling a Threadripper 1950X CPU and Asus Zenith Extreme motherboard. Will ship within CONUS only.
Asking $300 shipped for the 1950X. No original packaging is included.
SOLD shipped for the Asus Zenith Extreme. Original packaging is included. All accessories as well aside from the SATA cables. Everything works great, I'm only selling it as I moved back to an Intel system.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/69330/to
Last edited: