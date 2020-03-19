FS: Threadripper 1950X CPU and Asus Zenith Extreme

Selling a Threadripper 1950X CPU and Asus Zenith Extreme motherboard. Let me know if you are interested in either, or both. Will ship within CONUS only.
Asking $300 shipped for the 1950X. No original packaging is included.
$250 shipped for the Asus Zenith Extreme. Original packaging is included. All accessories as well aside from the SATA cables. Everything works great, I'm only selling it as I moved back to an Intel system.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/69330/to
Asking $300 shipped for the 1950X. No original packaging is included.
$250 shipped for the Asus Zenith Extreme. Original packaging is included. All accessories as well aside from the SATA cables. Everything works great, I'm only selling it as I moved back to an Intel system.
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/69330/to